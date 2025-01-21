New chair to take over Graven Hill Village Development Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Terry Fuller brings his wealth of experience to crucial Graven Hill role.

The new Chair of the company overseeing the UK’s largest self and custom-build site will be Terry Fuller.

Terry has significant experience working for public and private sector housing organisations and was instrumental in establishing Homes England. He has served as a non-executive director at Graven Hill Village Development Company (GHVDC) for the past year and takes over from outgoing chair Sue Smith in April.

Owned by Cherwell District Council, GHVDC makes self-build possible, offers custom, and new homes, that people can personalise.

Councillor David Hingley, Leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Terry as the new Chair of GHVDC. His wealth of experience from his career in the housing sector and his work establishing Homes England underscore his commitment to innovative housing solutions.

“Terry’s insight into the unique vision of Graven Hill, coupled with his leadership, ensures the project remains on track to deliver diverse, sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of our residents.”

Sue Smith, Chairman of GHVDC, said: "Terry has already made a valuable contribution to the company, following his appointment to the board in 2023. I am delighted that he will become the Chair in April. He has extensive experience and knowledge of development and will be able to steer the company through the next phase of the delivery of the plans for Graven Hill."

Terry Fuller said: “I am delighted to accept the role of Chair and continue the leadership that Sue has shown over the years, working closely with council members and officers and our executive team in delivering more outstanding new homes and continuing to build a healthy, vibrant community at Graven Hill.”

The council purchased the Graven Hill site from the Ministry of Defence in 2014 to set up the innovative housing project. Its vision for Graven Hill is to deliver a diverse development, with individuality and creativity supported and a strong sense of identity achieved by retaining existing landscape features and open spaces.

Almost 600 homes are now occupied at Graven Hill, and the new primary school opened in 2023, followed by a dentist, Esquires coffee shop and Wine Valley’s wine shop, deli and cocktail lounge.

Circa one million sq. ft. in employment space and a site for a children’s nursery have been sold, which will create job opportunities alongside the new homes, creating a thriving and sustainable community at this 188-hectare site.

Cllr Hingley added: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Sue Smith, the outgoing Chair, for her exceptional leadership and dedication. Sue played a pivotal role in establishing GHVDC and guiding it to become the success it is today. Her vision and commitment have been instrumental in shaping this pioneering development, and her contribution will be long remembered and valued.

“Graven Hill stands as proof of our commitment to innovation in housing, and with Terry's expertise and passion, we are confident that the development will continue to thrive as a vibrant and inclusive community.”