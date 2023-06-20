Register
New colours for the Hillmorton Legion

By Pat Joyce
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

The Hillmorton Branch of the Royal British Legion has finally laid up its much used and venerated standard and replaced it with a new standard which was dedicated at a special church service at Saint John the Baptist.

It was taken by the Rev Anne Marie Marsh at the Hillmorton Church.

Chair of Hillmorton Royal British Legion, Kathryn Lawrence, said: “The standard is a sign of our duty to our King and country and is a symbol of the services that the Royal British Legion provides. Hillmorton branch welcomes new members, and you don’t have to have served in the military to be a member.”

Dedication party presenting new standard to the congregation.Dedication party presenting new standard to the congregation.
The standard bearer for the day was Ian Picker, and the escorts were President Ken Brand, Ted Brightwell, and John Dacombe. The exhortation was made by Kathryn Lawrence.

Members pose for a group photograph outside St. John the Baptist Church in HillmortonMembers pose for a group photograph outside St. John the Baptist Church in Hillmorton
