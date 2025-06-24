New consultancy to advise businesses in the region on EU carbon compliance

Businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire are being urged to take advantage of a new consultancy service which will help exporters ensure they are compliant with the EU’s carbon border regulations.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has launched a new consultancy service in partnership with the British Chambers of Commerce to help UK businesses understand and comply with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

CBAM will place a carbon cost on some of the most emissions-intensive industrial goods exported to the EU from the UK, such as those from the aluminium, cement, fertiliser, electricity, hydrogen, iron and steel sectors.

The regulation is designed to prevent ‘carbon leakage’ – the transfer of greenhouse gas emissions from one country to another due to differences in climate policies - and encourage greener global trade.

It will impose a carbon price on imports to ensure that goods entering the EU face similar carbon costs as those produced within the EU.

The EU CBAM regulation is currently being implemented in phases, and EU importers are now required to submit quarterly reports with actual emissions data.

Businesses which either export directly or whose UK customers export to the EU are now being urged to act fast and ensure they can accurately provide data on their embedded carbon emissions.

The new consultancy service will include tailored CBAM assessments which will review business operations and supply chains, establish a compliance framework, carry out the necessary emissions calculations, implement structured CBAM monitoring systems, and provide businesses with an initial 12-month licence for CBAM software to track and report emissions effectively.

It will also support UK traders in understanding the information they will need ahead of the UK’s own CBAM, which is due to come into force in 2027. Details of the UK scheme are still being developed.

As part of the new service, businesses can take advantage of a free CBAM health check to support them in their first steps.

Adele Dodds, International Trade Commercial Executive at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our new consultancy service will provide businesses with expert guidance to navigate the complexities of CBAM compliance.

“If a business exports to the EU, understanding carbon emissions reporting obligations is essential for maintaining trade relationships.

“While the UK trader's responsibility is a commercial one, the EU customer who is importing the goods has a legal responsibility to submit the reports.

“It is therefore incredibly important that businesses act now to ensure they understand the CBAM regulation and can accurately provide the information required.”

Mitch Perks, Deputy Director of Trade Services at British Chambers of Commerce, said: “With the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) now in force, it's essential that UK traders understand their role in supporting EU customers with accurate emissions data.

“CBAM is not just a compliance issue – it’s a commercial responsibility. Helping UK suppliers navigate these new requirements ensures they remain trusted partners in the EU supply chain.”

Further information about the new service is available by visiting https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/international-trade/cbam/

Businesses can take their first steps to CBAM compliance with the free CBAM Health Check at https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/international-trade/cbam/cbam-health-check/