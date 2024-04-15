Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new estate agency service will be launched in Kenilworth this week.

EweMove Kenilworth will be having its website launch - www.ewemove.com/kenilworth - on April 17, with the first valuation day being May 7. The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.

Matt has several years of estate agency experience. He said: "I will be bringing a new type of agency to the town, giving a personalised service throughout the process from start to finish - no handing over to a colleague who has never been into the property to negotiate the deal.

"There's a Happy Sale Guarantee - meaning no tie-in period and branch telephone number will be answered 24/7 to take bookings and offers."