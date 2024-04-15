New estate agency service will be launched in Kenilworth this week

The business will be run by Kenilworth resident Matt Clinton
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new estate agency service will be launched in Kenilworth this week.

EweMove Kenilworth will be having its website launch - www.ewemove.com/kenilworth - on April 17, with the first valuation day being May 7. The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt has several years of estate agency experience. He said: "I will be bringing a new type of agency to the town, giving a personalised service throughout the process from start to finish - no handing over to a colleague who has never been into the property to negotiate the deal.

Most Popular
The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.
The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.

"There's a Happy Sale Guarantee - meaning no tie-in period and branch telephone number will be answered 24/7 to take bookings and offers."

The national EweMove franchise has won Best National Sales Agent, Best National Letting Agent and Best National Sales and Letting Agent for the last two years.

Related topics:Kenilworth