A new estate agency service will be launched in Kenilworth this week.
EweMove Kenilworth will be having its website launch - www.ewemove.com/kenilworth - on April 17, with the first valuation day being May 7. The business will be run by Matt Clinton, a resident of Kenilworth for over 10 years.
Matt has several years of estate agency experience. He said: "I will be bringing a new type of agency to the town, giving a personalised service throughout the process from start to finish - no handing over to a colleague who has never been into the property to negotiate the deal.
"There's a Happy Sale Guarantee - meaning no tie-in period and branch telephone number will be answered 24/7 to take bookings and offers."
The national EweMove franchise has won Best National Sales Agent, Best National Letting Agent and Best National Sales and Letting Agent for the last two years.