New exhibition of Blake book covers comes to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new exhibition of book covers created legendary illustrator Quentin Blake is coming to Rugby.
Quentin Blake: Book Covers, opens at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum this weekend and features 60 book covers from the 1960s to the present day, including finely-crafted special editions, first editions and poetry books.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The exhibition also includes reproductions of original Blake illustrations to demonstrate how he combines typography, dynamic layouts and his unique drawing style to create his trademark designs.
Blake described drawing book covers as ‘one of the most difficult things’, with each cover presenting a new challenge.
His cover illustrations aim to capture the essence of the story without revealing too much of the plot, while complementing the book's title and cover typography.Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "Quentin Blake's distinctive illustrations have entertained generations, inspiring the imaginations of millions of young readers.
"But Quentin Blake: Book Covers explores the diversity of his career in book covers, from illustrations for Penguin classics by the likes of Evelyn Waugh in the 1960s to the stunning cover illustration of his own book, The Green Ship, nearly four decades later.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It's wonderful to welcome the work of one of our most celebrated illustrators to Rugby offering school groups and families alike the chance to explore Blake's playful characters, heart-warming narratives, and unique artistic style, encouraging young minds to explore their own creativity. We're looking forward to giving visitors the chance to discover the method behind Blake's magical drawings.”
For more information visit www.ragm.co.uk