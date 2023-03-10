Register
New food hygiene ratings awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The Food Standards Agency’s latest scores are once again encouraging

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 5:27pm

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in the Warwick district.

The Food Standards Agency’s latest scores are once again encouraging.

Here are the latest ratings following recent inspections:

Restaurants and cafes

• Rated 5: Smowkhaus Ltd at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 8

• Rated 4: Vitsoe Ltd at Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington; rated on February 2

• Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2

Pubs and bars

• Rated 5: Gauntlet at The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on February 2

