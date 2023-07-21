“Supporting businesses and the borough’s economic recovery from the pandemic forms a key part of the council’s corporate strategy, so we’re pleased to be in a position to providefurther funding for the Chamber’s start-up service”

Rugby businesses in their very early stages can still access help to grow – after a new round of funding was agreed.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s business support team is offering businesses that are less than two years old access to online workshops and masterclasses on everything from financial planning through to digital marketing as well as one-to-one

sessions with an adviser.

During the course of the last three years of support, the Warwickshire start-up service, which is delivered by the Chamber on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, has helped more than 400 start-up companies to start and grow, from graphic designers through to manufacturers.

In Rugby, 71 start-up businesses were helped and more than 350 residents took part in masterclasses.

The Chamber’s support for start-ups and early phase businesses was previously part-funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) but that ended in June following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The new round of help is part-funded by the UK Government as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Funding via Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council and Warwick District Council. Funding has also been provided by Warwickshire County

Council, which is co-ordinating the contract on behalf of the local authorities in Warwickshire, and Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

This means support will continue until at least September and business owners are being urged to make the most of the help on offer.

Nicola Smith, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for growth and investment, said: “Supporting businesses and the borough’s economic recovery from the pandemic forms a key part of the council’s corporate strategy, so we’re pleased to be in a position to provide

further funding for the Chamber’s start-up service.

“Business start-ups face numerous challenges when trying to turn a good business idea into a good business, and the expertise offered by the Chamber’s team can help start-ups navigate those challenges while laying the foundations for a successful, growing enterprise.”

