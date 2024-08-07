Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new games and karaoke venue has opened at Regent Court in Leamington town centre.

Gamefinity is “an immersive social experience where competition and connection with friends and family is reimagined”.

The 5,000 sq ft venue in Livery Street includes a sports simulator, shooting simulators and a sports bar showing major events and serving food and drinks.

Karaoke pods, shuffleboard and karaoke pods will open there in October.

Gamefinity, a new business, has now opened in Livery Street, Regent Court, Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.

Gamefinity is the brainchild of business partners Jo Whitby and Laura Sylvester, who have successfully run the Escape Rooms in Leamington for more than seven years.

Jo said: “Competitive socialising is the latest fresh approach to a fun day, or night out.

"Gamefinity is a fusion of simulators and physical games in an energised environment.

"We’re excited to bring the concept to Warwickshire and are inviting people to experience something quite different, enjoy a drink and some food and immerse themselves in a high-octane competitive experience right in the heart of Leamington.”

Laura added: “Since lockdown, there has been a significant shift in the popularity of interactive experiences.

"Competitive socialising combines the excitement of games and activities with the social aspect of going out to a bar.

"People are looking for more from a night out, and Gamefinity will deliver a completely fresh experience.”

The venue is open from 11am to 11pm on seven days a week.

It is open for adults only after 7pm and available to hire for corporate events.

For more information about Gamefinity visit the venue’s website https://www.gamefinity.co.uk/