New girls’ football kit sponsored by Houlton developer helps to inspire and empower players

A brand new football kit for girls at Houlton’s St Gabriel’s C of E Academy is set to inspire and empower budding young players at the school.

Houlton master developer Urban&Civic has sponsored the kit, which will be donned with pride by girls’ teams at the school.

St Gabriel’s, which opened in Houlton in 2018, caters for children aged four to 11 years and sits at the heart of the community.

Deputy head Michael McCormick said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Urban&Civic for their generous sponsorship of our girls’ football kit this year.

St Gabriel's pupils Jaya, Emilia and Violeta with deputy head Michael McCormick and Urban&Civic communications & partnerships manager Sonia Nakra-Norman.

“Their support has not only provided our team with a fantastic new kit but has also helped to inspire and empower our players. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the girls and our school community.”

The sponsorship is the latest addition to an ongoing programme of support for the community in Houlton by Urban&Civic, which has included the installation defibrillators in the school and village centre in partnership with local charity the OurJay foundation.

Sonia Nakra-Norman, Communications & Partnerships Manager at Urban&Civic, said: “We passionately believe in engaging with our local communities, and that includes our schools so we were delighted to sponsor the girls’ football kit at St Gabriel’s. We look forward to seeing these budding young female footballers wear it with pride.”