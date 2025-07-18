New Home Care Service launched in Stratford and Leamington Spa

Shai Patel, Managing Director of the new Walfinch home care business covering Stratford and Leamington Spa, has been on a business journey from cars to care, via financial advice. Now he's bringing Walfinch's care, and extra free activities, to the area.

Shai says: “I was a family carer, helping look after my mum who has rheumatoid arthritis, so I helped in the house and in the family newsagent business. It gave me a passion for care and a strong work ethic.”

After a law degree, he became a franchisee with a mobile automotive services franchise. “I learnt a lot about business,” he says.

Then he moved to New Zealand, where he worked for a car dealership, selling high-end Audis and Porsches. “You have to respect each clients' individual needs, which requires a personalised, tailored approach, just like care,” he says.

Shai Patel (C) pictured with some of the Walfinch team

Then Shai set up in business as a financial advisor. “You need empathy, as clients often come to you because of struggles in life, such as the loss of a loved one, or perhaps a cancer diagnosis, where delicate financial decisions are required.”

“You must tactfully explain and advise, rather than sell, and you need to build up trust before a client will work with you. It's similar to dealing with potential care clients and their families.”

Shai was also a board member for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand. “It deepened my commitment to health-focused causes and the importance of community support,” he says.

After 17 years he returned to the UK, where his parents were ageing. “I was used to future planning, and I saw that most UK home care was very average and felt that few providers did a good job.”

Then he found the Walfinch home care franchise, and says: “Walfinch is nationwide, ambitious and growing, and I liked the approach of Chief Executive and Founder, Amrit Dhaliwal, and the whole team.

“I particularly like Walfinch's Time To Thrive philosophy, which means delivering care alongside client-chosen activities to increase wellness. I'll also be opening Walfinch Thrive Clubs, delivering free activities such as chair yoga, art classes and social get-togethers, to clients and anyone in the area.”

He adds: “I know that if you deliver a great care service, the financial rewards will come, and this is how Walfinch home care's business model works.”

Getting known locally

Shai is now networking with professionals such as lawyers, financial advisors, opticians and audiologists, who provide similarly caring services. He says: “The news that we will be setting up local Walfinch Thrive Clubs breaks the ice, and my law degree and experience as a financial advisor help.”

Shai has now recruited an experienced Registered Manager, Belle Ward, and is looking forward to meeting his first clients and carers.

Shai says: “The combination of support from the team at Walfinch and my experience makes me confident I can deliver a care service that will be rated as outstanding.”

For further information please see: https://walfinch.com/branches/stratford-and-leamington-spa/