New leader of Labour Group at Rugby Borough Council 'honoured and privileged to take' on role

“The new leader has my full support and the Labour group is in very capable hands”

Cllr Michael Moran.

The new leader of the Labour Group at Rugby Borough Council said he feels ‘honoured’ to take on the role.

Cllr Michael Moran, who represents Admirals and Cawston Ward, was elected to replace outgoing group leader Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, who starts her role as Mayor of Rugby today (Thursday May 18).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Moran, a local businessman and community campaigner, said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to take on the Leader’s role from Maggie O’Rourke and look to build on the excellent work she’s done in recent years.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong and diverse group of councillors representing Labour at the Town Hall and my job now is both to hold the Conservatives to account and, more importantly, articulate a clear plan for a better, fairer and greener Rugby.

“After nearly 20 years of decline under the Conservatives it simply isn’t acceptable to offer more of the same.”

Cllr O’Rourke said she has faith in the new leader.

She said: “The new leader has my full support and the Labour group is in very capable hands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour’s local election campaign this May was focused on five pledges to 'Renew Rugby Together':

1. Restore pride in our town

2. Protect & improve our environment

3. Improve local health & public services

4. Focus on education and youth engagement

5. Ensure housing is for the community