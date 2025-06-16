New Leamington interior design studio to officially open with exhibition

A new Leamington interior design studio will be officially launched on Saturday (June 21) to coincide with an exhibition it is holding.

San Stae, at Smallpeice House, 27 Newbold Terrace East, will host the launch event from 6pm to 10pm.

The celebrations will coincide with the lauch of celebrations coinciding with the launch of ‘Solstice’ - an exhibition of international contemporary paintings co-curated with The Finch Project.

For more information about the exhibition visit https://www.sanstae.com/exhibitions

San Stae Interior Design at Smallpeice House in Leamington.

Aligning with the opening day of Warwickshire Open Studios, the event invites visitors to explore Smallpeice House, a Grade II listed Regency villa, where the exhibition will unfold across the Artists’ Lounge, conservatory, and San Stae’s design office. Founder Aly Grimes will be present throughout the evening to share her latest projects, design approach and the studio’s creative process.

San Stae delivers projects across the residential, hospitality and cultural sectors.

For more information about the company visit https://www.sanstae.com/