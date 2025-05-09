New Morrisons Daily opens doors in Rugby town centre
A new Morrisons Daily has opened its doors at Rugby Post Office in Albert Street.
Customers enjoyed tasty free goodies at the franchise store’s launch event last week.
It offers a core convenience range, fresh food to go and selected elements of Morrisons popular fresh food.
Amanda Preece, who works at the shop, said: “We hope people come and take a look around the shop as it’s got a lot bigger.
"We’d like to thank everyone for their support and patience during the refurbishment.”
