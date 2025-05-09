New Morrisons Daily opens doors in Rugby town centre

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 10:17 BST
A new Morrisons Daily has opened its doors at Rugby Post Office in Albert Street.

Customers enjoyed tasty free goodies at the franchise store’s launch event last week.

It offers a core convenience range, fresh food to go and selected elements of Morrisons popular fresh food.

Amanda Preece, who works at the shop, said: “We hope people come and take a look around the shop as it’s got a lot bigger.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their support and patience during the refurbishment.”

