New multi-cuisine buffet restaurant opens its doors in Rugby town centre
A new multi-cuisine buffet restaurant has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.
Food Philosophy in Chapel Street, offers Indian, English, Italian, and Chinese dishes.
Staff say it’s “paradise for all food lovers which will have English Italian Chinese Indian flair”.
The restaurant opened its doors last Sunday.
A delivery service is available.
For more information, visit www.foodphilosophyrugby.co.uk
