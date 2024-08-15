New Nisa store in Leamington to open in September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Nisa convenience store will soon be coming to a prime location in Leamington and will create 15 jobs in the town after a deal was agreed for a growing retail property business to buy the site.

The former Paperchase on 36 Parade in Leamington town centre will be replaced by a new Nisa store following the 5,709 sq ft building’s purchase by Dougall Group, a family-owned property company which owns a variety of convenience stores in the West Midlands and London.

The shop, which sits between McDonald’s and Flying Tiger Copenhagen and comes with a Pret A Manger-branded coffee machine, will open in September.

Ricky Dougall, director of Dougall Group, was informed of the opportunity by Jonathan Blood, director at leading Leamington-based commercial agency Wareing & Company.

Ricky Dougall, director of Dougall Group (left) with Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company

“We had been looking at opening a store in Leamington for a while, but we’d never been able to find a property that met all of our needs,” Ricky said.

“I’d been in contact with Jon on a previous deal that we didn’t pursue in the end, but we kept in touch because of our desire to find a Leamington site.

“When he told us about this opportunity – especially to buy rather than rent – we knew this was the site we were looking for.

“36 Parade is in an excellent location being right next to the main bus stops and attracting a high level of footfall.

“And the flexibility of Nisa being an independent retailer means we can adjust our stock depending on what our customers really need, and the Pret coffee machine will be a fantastic addition for those wanting a quick, quality coffee fix.

“We’re looking forward to opening in September and we’re confident Leamington will embrace the new store warmly. If all goes well, we’d be looking at potentially finding more sites in south Warwickshire to expand our portfolio further.”

Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company, added: “It is rare for a property to be up for sale on Leamington’s Parade as opposed to a rental opportunity, and we’re delighted that Dougall Group has purchased the building.

“We had strong hopes for the site due to its enviable location on one of the busiest streets in the town in terms of footfall.

“It’s great news that 15 jobs will be created as a result of the store opening, and once again shows the strength of Leamington’s retail market compared to towns of similar sizes.”