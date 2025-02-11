New owners of former Dobbies Garden Centre near Rugby have been announced - and will retain existing team

The new owners of the former Dobbies Garden Centre near Rugby have officially been announced - and they will retain the existing team.

We reported in December that Dobbies was moving out and that new owners were expected to take over.

And today (Tuesday) British Garden Centres has announced the acquisition of the popular garden centre on the Straight Mile.

The centre - known as Rugby Garden Centre - will temporarily close, aiming to reopen in early March.

A spokesperson for the company said: "British Garden Centres will retain the existing team and work with them to restock and refurbish to ensure the centre's continued success in its local community.

"The restaurant will be renovated and a carvery added, creating 12-15 jobs. The garden centre will also recruit 8-10 seasonal and permanent staff.

"These job vacancies will be posted on the British Garden Centres website (www.britishgardencentres.com/careers). For other updates on the centre and opening please keep an eye on the Rugby Garden Centre’s Facebook and Instagram pages."

Charles Stubbs, founder and director of British Garden Centres, said: “We're delighted to welcome Rugby Garden Centre to British Garden Centres. We see huge potential in this site and are excited to work with the existing team to improve the centre for residents. This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to enhance this wonderful site and also brings exciting opportunities for new jobs in the Rugby area."

Who are the new owners, British Garden Centres (BGC)?

British Garden Centres (BGC) is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 72 centres around the country. The group is owned and led by The Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park in Lincolnshire. BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs. Since 2018 it has expanded rapidly with the acquisition of 50 garden centres. It now has 72 garden centres spread from Carmarthen to Ramsgate, Wimborne to East Durham. The group has a team of 3,000 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, growing nurseries, distribution centres, Woodthorpe Leisure Park, and Woody’s Restaurant & Bar.