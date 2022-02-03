New owners pay £1.85m for Stratford shopping courtyard

The Minories, which is pedestrianised and runs from Henley Street to the end of Meer Street, has been sold to Jewellery Quarter-based Sutton Carter Investments.

A popular shopping courtyard in Stratford is under new ownership after being sold for £1.85 million.

The Minories, which is pedestrianised and runs from Henley Street to the end of Meer Street, has been sold to Jewellery Quarter-based Sutton Carter Investments by the commercial property company ehB Reeves, from Leamington.

The centre comprises nine units, including the Grade II-listed premises housing Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and the El Greco restaurant.

The mixed retail and restaurant complex is expected to generate an annual income of £171,890.

Simon Hain, director of ehB Reeves, said: “This sale protects the immediate future of one of Stratford’s best-known shopping areas and we’re delighted to have secured the deal.

“The properties comprise a mixture of period half-timbered buildings through to modern, contemporary purpose-built retail units.”

“The development is likely to stay in its current format and will hopefully flourish under its new ownership.”

