New partnership offers Rugby residents free collections of unwanted household items

Rugby residents now have access to a free service that makes it easy to responsibly dispose of unwanted household items.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Anglo Doorstep collection, people can book a collection online and have their unwanted household items picked up on a date that best suits them.

Anglo will collect and sort the items, with an impressive 95% being reused or rehomed and only 5% is recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of items can be collected, including clothes, books, small electrical items, and shoes, as long as they’re in good, reusable condition. These items will be given a second life, helping others and reducing waste. See the full list of accepted items at https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk/what-we-collect/

People in Rugby can get rid of unwanted items.

As much as 60% of the proceeds of resold items are donated to charitable organisations. As part of the partnership, residents can choose the charity they’d like their donated items to support.

This collection service promotes reuse, reduces waste, and supports charities. Many reusable and recyclable items end up in general waste bins every year, this contributes to increasing landfill waste and carbon emissions.

Cllr Alison Livesey said: “The service offers free and convenient collections for residents' unwanted household goods, allowing them to be reused, helping others benefit from them, reducing overall waste, and supporting charities of the residents' choice. By recycling these goods that cannot go in the blue bins we can make a significant impact on improving our recycling rates, reducing landfill and helping to mitigate climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sam Edwards said: “This partnership is a positive step to reduce fly-tipping and landfill waste, as well as providing a bedrock for a greener, more sustainable Rugby and its villages.”

This service is not designed for large household items such as fridges, washing machines, or mattresses. These should be taken to Hunters Lane Recycling Centre, or residents can use Rugby Borough Council’s existing bulky waste collection service. https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/bulky-waste-collection-service

To learn more and book a collection, visit https://rugby.gov.uk/w/anglo-doorstep-collections