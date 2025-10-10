New partnership will help save more lives in memory of popular Rugby student

A new partnership will help save more lives in honour of popular Rugby student Jamie Rees.

Platform Housing Group has formed a new partnership with the OurJay Foundation, helping to increase the number of publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the West Midlands and beyond.

The partnership will see Platform review, upgrade and register its existing defibrillators, as well as install new ones at housing schemes and new developments, making life-saving equipment more accessible in the event of a cardiac emergency.

All installations will be registered on the national Defib finder database that hosts a map showing all locations where a defibrillator can be found and accessed day or night at

Tracey Brand, Trustee and Secretary of the OurJay Foundation and godmother to Jay; Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer, Platform Housing Group; Naomi Rees-Issitt, Jay’s Mum and Sarah Sutton, Director of New Customers and Specialist Housing, Platform Housing Group.

Platform will also be offering colleagues and customers the opportunity to learn lifesaving skills, CPR and the safe use of AEDs and bleed management through the provision of awareness training with the OurJay charity, equipping them with the skills and confidence to respond in an emergency.

The OurJay Foundation was founded in memory of Jamie Rees, 18, who died in January 2022 following a cardiac arrest.

His mum, Naomi, set up the Foundation to raise awareness of the importance of 24/7 publicly accessible defibrillators and to fundraise for new installations in local communities.

Naomi said: “Jay’s cardiac arrest could not be prevented but having access to a defibrillator might have given him a chance to survive. Every second counts in a cardiac arrest and we are determined to make sure no other family has to go through what we’ve been through.

"Partnering with Platform means we can extend our reach, bringing more defibs into communities where they are needed most.”

As part of the partnership, Platform will: review and check its existing defibrillators to ensure they are accessible and working; purchase protective cabinets to house devices securely; register all units on the national Defib Finder database, making them easy to locate in an emergency; install new defibrillators at identified housing schemes and new housing developments; embed defibrillator installations into future new build contracts, ensuring every new community is better protected.

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “We are proud to be working with Naomi and the OurJay Foundation. This partnership is about saving lives, supporting safer communities and making a lasting difference across our neighbourhoods.

"Installing and maintaining accessible defibrillators is a simple but powerful step, one we hope inspires other housing providers and organisations to follow suit.”