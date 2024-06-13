New peer network to be launched in the region this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new peer network initiative for directors and leaders of established Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is to be launched in the region this month.

CW Peer to Peer Network is aimed at business people who are looking for mentoring and coaching to grow their business.

The free launch event will take place at the Draycote Hotel in London Road, Rugby, between 10.30am and 1pm on Thursday, June 20.

C&W Business Solutions Ltd, part of CW Growth Hub Group, has teamed up with award-nominated Growth Plans Ltd – which celebrated its tenth anniversary in March – to bring the power of peer networks to Coventry and Warwickshire businesses.

Liz Whitfield, Growth Plans founder and qualified business coach

Liz Whitfield, Growth Plans founder and qualified business coach, has helped to transform dozens of businesses through her inspiring and motivational coaching.

She will be attending the launch event along with Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub CEO Craig Humphrey, to discuss the new collaboration which is designed to give business leaders an opportunity to make better decisions and improve their leadership skills.

Liz said CW Peer to Peer Network would appeal to directors and SME business leaders for a number of reasons.

“The number one reason is that it can be lonely at the top of a business without anyone to bounce ideas off or tap into past experiences,” she said.

“If you have founded a business which has grown and grown even if you have a board of directors and non-executive directors, by joining the CW Peer to Peer Network it will give you an opportunity to run your ideas past people who have different experiences and knowledge.

“It is an opportunity to benefit from others’ experiences about how they have approached a similar situation as well as to develop leadership skills.

“CW Peer to Peer Network is a great way of learning new ideas, gain clarity of thinking and better decision-making by looking at subjects from different angles because it is not easy to extricate yourself from the day-to-day operations of running a business.

“By participating in this this kind of forum, members will meet people from different sectors and diverse backgrounds.

“There is a diversity of thinking because everybody digests information differently. I’m looking forward to this new Peer Network because I love meeting new people and learning about their businesses.”

Craig Humphrey, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said this forum was designed for business leaders and directors to work on expanding their company as well as gain fresh ideas and hone their leadership skills.

“CW Peer to Peer Network will provide business leaders with a confidential and supportive environment to enable them, through collaborative working, to hear diverse views and new perspectives, which will challenge their ideas and help to resolve problems,” he said.

“It will also give members an opportunity to build their networks, have fun with the interactive sessions and learn from each other to reap enormous benefits.

“The Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub team will also be attending the launch event so businesses will be able to talk to our account managers and find out how we can help their company in a whole host of different ways.”

Established SME business leaders and directors along with CW Champions members can sign-up to attend the event by visiting https://www.finditincw.co.uk/events/cw-peer-to-peer-network-launch-event

Champions membership provides bi-monthly networking opportunities and inspirational speakers whilst the Peer Network will help businesses with strategy and business challenges.