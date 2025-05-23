New Pilates sessions in Rugby will help breast cancer patients

Patients recovering from breast cancer surgery will benefit from new Pilates sessions in Rugby.

The sessions will be delivered by physiotherapists at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW) .

Funded by the West Midlands Cancer Alliance, the sessions, comprising of a one-off education class followed by a six-week timetable of Pilates, are hosted in the Laurel Unit at the Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross. The education class is open to women immediately following surgery, providing them with theinformation they need to pace their return to normal life. The class also looks at more technical details, including scar management.

Lucy MacDonald, Lead Physiotherapist for Breast Cancer Rehabilitation at UHCW, leads the Pilates classes, which are open to patients from six to eight weeks after surgery and focus on rehabilitation.

In these sessions attendees learn to understand their body again and slowly step up their activity levels.

Lucy said: “It’s great to be able to offer this service to patients and empower them with the tools to return to normal function after surgery. Exercise can be important in preventing recurrence of cancer and helping patients to tolerate treatment.

“Unlike regular Pilates sessions that you can access through a gym, our sessions are set upwith breast cancer patients in mind. All patients are assessed before coming into class, so we get to know them well and are aware of any issues or concerns they may have.”

Carol had her surgery just over 18 months ago and attended a pilot Pilates session with two other patients to feedback on how they found the activity and whether this would be useful for

future patients.

“It’s lovely to be in a group of people where you’ve all been through the same thing,” she said.

“The session was really enjoyable, and I can see how the project will help future patients in their recovery.

“Had this been available when I had my surgery I definitely would have taken part.”