New planning requirement to convert houses in Rugby could kick in next year

A requirement to seek planning permission to convert homes into shared houses in central areas of Rugby could kick in next year.

Rugby Borough Council has just consulted on an Article 4 Direction, a measure that councils can use to override permitted development rights.

It would stop landlords from converting smaller homes into houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) without planning consent.

Rugby Town Hall.

Currently, planning permission is only required when a house would have more than six occupants but, if signed off, that requirement would be extended to homes shared by three or more separate tenants anywhere in the Benn, Newbold and Brownsover, Coton and Boughton, Eastlands and New Bilton wards.

The consultation ended on March 21 but leader Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) says the results have yet to be reported back to councillors.

Labour councillor John Slinger (New Bilton), who is also his party’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby at the next general election, issued a release welcoming the action having championed this cause in the past.

“If properly developed and managed, HMOs can fulfil a housing need,” he wrote.

“But when the density of HMOs in one area gets too high, our community is in effect expected to suffer the consequences of a failing housing market.

"I am campaigning for more social and affordable homes to be built, and for better infrastructure investment for existing developments.”

Labour group housing spokesperson Councillor Richard Harrington (Benn) hailed it as “fantastic news” on the back of “so much collaboration” with “several councillors and hundreds of residents”.

His statement read: “Since I have been a councillor, many residents have asked me to represent them in the chamber through planning applications to overturn planning applications for larger HMOs but we've been powerless to act on smaller HMOs.

"More and more facts came out about the numbers of HMOs in Benn, and some of the antisocial impacts of the high concentration of HMOs.

"We did some great work for Coventry City Council via Councillor David Welsh to get advice on how Coventry worked to improve their situation. It showed us this can be done.

“I know it has taken time but with the residents’ support and the councillors' persistence, it has paid off. I'm very proud of what we have achieved but there is still more work to do.”

However, Cllr Poole said it would be “presumptuous” for the Conservative group that currently runs the authority to take a firm position prior to examining the consultation results.

He acknowledged “there are a lot (of HMOs) in Benn ward” but said any decision to progress with the decision would be a matter for cabinet and full council, adding: “We can only take it from there.”

Cllr Poole expressed his intention to speak with the senior leadership team at the council soon but any decisions will come after May’s local elections with planned cabinet and full council meetings in April cancelled due to a lack of substantive items to decide.