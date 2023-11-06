New 'pop-up restaurant' with modern take on Polish classics opens in Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new 'pop-up restaurant' with a modern take on Polish classics has opened in Leamington.
Two weeks ago, House bar in the town centre decided to trial a new eating area in a previously under-utilised area of the building, calling it 'Number 75'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The owners said it is "a simple, but sophisticated dining space” – and if the trial goes well, it will become a full-time fixture from the New Year.
Freespirit took over House in February 2023, and following a major refurbishment, re-opened as a bar and dining pub.
A spokesperson for the business said: "House and Number 75’s head chef, Karolina Rosa, brings a fresh new concept to Leamington with her modern take on traditional Polish classics combined with her own interpretation of British cuisine. Karolina has been heading up the House kitchen since re-opening and works closely with local suppliers and artisan producers to showcase the finest, local seasonal produce on her menus."