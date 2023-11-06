Register
New 'pop-up restaurant' with modern take on Polish classics opens in Leamington

It has opened at House in the town centre
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
A new 'pop-up restaurant' with a modern take on Polish classics has opened in Leamington.

Two weeks ago, House bar in the town centre decided to trial a new eating area in a previously under-utilised area of the building, calling it 'Number 75'.

The owners said it is "a simple, but sophisticated dining space” – and if the trial goes well, it will become a full-time fixture from the New Year.

A new 'pop-up restaurant' with a modern take on Polish classics - called Number 75 - has opened in Leamington.

Freespirit took over House in February 2023, and following a major refurbishment, re-opened as a bar and dining pub.

A spokesperson for the business said: "House and Number 75’s head chef, Karolina Rosa, brings a fresh new concept to Leamington with her modern take on traditional Polish classics combined with her own interpretation of British cuisine. Karolina has been heading up the House kitchen since re-opening and works closely with local suppliers and artisan producers to showcase the finest, local seasonal produce on her menus."

