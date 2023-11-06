New 'pop-up restaurant' with modern take on Polish classics opens in Leamington

It has opened at House in the town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new 'pop-up restaurant' with a modern take on Polish classics has opened in Leamington.

Two weeks ago, House bar in the town centre decided to trial a new eating area in a previously under-utilised area of the building, calling it 'Number 75'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners said it is "a simple, but sophisticated dining space” – and if the trial goes well, it will become a full-time fixture from the New Year.

A new 'pop-up restaurant' with a modern take on Polish classics - called Number 75 - has opened in Leamington.

Freespirit took over House in February 2023, and following a major refurbishment, re-opened as a bar and dining pub.