New £2.1m modernised innovation hub unveiled in Rugby with promise of more jobs

More jobs are being created with the launch of a new £2.1m modernised innovation hub in Rugby today (Thursday).

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, who attended the unveiling, said Motorola Solutions’ investment at the Airwave headquarters shows its continued commitment to the region.

First opened in 2009, the team leading the 24/7 operation focuses on the safety, security and operational efficiency of the mission-critical land mobile radio communications Airwave network that supports more than 300,000 emergency services users across Great Britain every day.

Mark Pawsey at the launch event today with Ian Waddell, Senior Director of Managed Services & Solutions at Motorola Solutions, Moncef Elaoud, Vice President Global Services for International at Motorola Solutions, Sarah Roberts, Senior Director of Programmes at Motorola Solutions, Niall Stokoe, Director Delivery and Deployment, Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme at UK Home Office Second row: Supt John Dunkerley, Police Keith Donnelly, Fire Service Fergus Mayne, UK Country Manager and Head of Sales at Motorola Solutions

This innovation hub, in Bailey Road, also delivers advanced control room, mobile policing and body worn camera solutions and services for public safety agencies in the UK.

The MP said: “Motorola Solutions’ investment in Rugby’s local economy shows its continued commitment to the region. For the past 14 years, the company has supported hundreds of jobs in fields like engineering and software development, managing and maintaining the Airwave emergency services communications system that provides critical and secure communications for first responders across the country.”

Fergus Mayne, country manager UK and Ireland at Motorola Solutions added: “For over 50 years, Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner for public safety in the UK. This investment highlights our commitment to the U.K.’s emergency services while offering exciting technology- and innovation-focused career opportunities in a state-of-the-art environment and inclusive culture.”

Motorola Solutions has made significant investments in the UK technology sector, including a number of strategic acquisitions in video security and analytics such as Edesix, IndigoVision, Ava Security and Calipsa. These technologies, together with the expertise in Rugby, form an ecosystem of integrated solutions that unite voice, video, software and analytics to help public safety and enterprise organisations transform the security and efficiency of their operations to keep people and communities safe.

The Rugby office supports the company's employees in both office-based and hybrid working roles across the region. Motorola Solutions offers careers in software development, engineering, sales and marketing, as well as apprenticeships, with diversity and inclusion as core values.