New £70,000 scanner for Rugby patients is thanks to generous support from community

A new £70,000 ultrasound machine will enable more scans to take place at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

The equipment was purchased thanks to a donation from the Friends of St Cross and support from Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Robert White, General & Ultrasound Superintendent Radiographer at the Barby Road hospital, said it will offer a wide range of imaging services.

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society donate £10,000 to the Friends of St Cross.

Willy Goldschmidt, President of the Friends of St Cross, said: “We are always delighted to support the expansion of the services offered at the hospital.

"We can only do this thanks to the tremendous support we receive from the community in Rugby and in particular, on this occasion, from the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society which donated £10,000 towards the cost of this project.”

Colin Fyfe, CEO of the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, said he was happy to support the hospital.

Colin said: “The building society was formed in 1861 when its first branch was opened in Rugby and the society has been serving the community in Rugby ever since.