New £750,000 motor vehicle workshop will help get Rugby students on the road to perfect career

A new £750,000 motor vehicle workshop will give Rugby College students a hands-on experience of the automotive workplace.

Warwickshire College Group) has officially opened the facility, which is designed to mirror a real-world and prepare students with the skills needed by today’s and tomorrow’s industries.

The Motor Vehicle Workshop development has received £750,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This funding was awarded through Rugby Borough Council as part of their commitment to supporting local skills, innovation, and economic growth.

Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Barbara Brown, and WCG CEO & Principal, Sara-Jane Watkins, officially open the new Rugby College Motor Vehicle Workshop

The launch event brought together local employers, council representatives, and education leaders to experience first-hand the new workshop facilities.

Guests explored the Vehicle Zone, viewed demonstrations from WCG’s Motor Vehicle team, and learned about WCG’s wider work to support businesses and shape future skills.

Sara-Jane Watkins, CEO and Principal of WCG, opened the event and underlined the college’s role in providing high-quality skills training that aligns with regional needs.

She said: “Further education plays a vital role in building the skills that our businesses and economy need to thrive.

"This new workshop will future-proof our provision in automotive and engineering and ensure our learners experience a training environment that truly reflects industry practice. We are committed to working with employers of all sizes to make sure our curriculum develops the future workforce they need.”

Gary Elson, Head of School for Motor Vehicle and Engineering at WCG, added: “This investment gives us the foundation to train the next generation of automotive engineers, while also supporting upskilling for the current workforce.

"We want employers to see this as a place where their voice shapes curriculum - from co-designing courses to providing real-world briefs that prepare students for the realities of the workplace.”

Alongside the facility launch, the event also highlighted WCG’s Innovate UK Further Education Innovation Fund (FEIF) project, which focuses on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

By engaging with businesses directly, WCG is helping them to identify skills gaps, plan for transition, and build resilience for sustainable growth and a future net zero economy.

Cllr Ish Mistry, Deputy Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “We are proud to support Warwickshire College Group in bringing this fantastic new workshop to Rugby.

"By investing in skills and training, we are investing in the future of our local economy and giving young people and businesses the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. I am thrilled that this significant investment continues the legacy of the college site in training young people in the use of the latest technologies.”

The Motor Vehicle Workshop represents a major step forward in WCG’s vision for employer engagement, curriculum innovation, and sustainable skills development, strengthening the pipeline of talent for the automotive and engineering sectors across Warwickshire and the wider region.

