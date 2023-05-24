Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

New reading room for young bookworms in Hillmorton thanks to Amazon donation

Paddox Primary School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:03 BST

Young bookworms at a Hillmorton school are looking forward to the opening of a new reading area at the school.

Paddox Primary School has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby to help fund the project.

Headteacher Kate Guymer said: “This new reading area will enhance our pupils’ academic opportunities and develop their skills.”

Most Popular
A Pixabay image of a child enjoying a library.A Pixabay image of a child enjoying a library.
A Pixabay image of a child enjoying a library.

The school received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

Rebecca Aggarwalfrom the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby nominated the school to receive the donation.

She said: “I’m pleased Amazon can provide the school with this donation to support the development of its new reading area.”

James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: "We are proud to support the school with this donation.”

Related topics:AmazonRugby