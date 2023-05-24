New reading room for young bookworms in Hillmorton thanks to Amazon donation

Paddox Primary School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK

Young bookworms at a Hillmorton school are looking forward to the opening of a new reading area at the school.

Paddox Primary School has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby to help fund the project.

Headteacher Kate Guymer said: “This new reading area will enhance our pupils’ academic opportunities and develop their skills.”

The school received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

Rebecca Aggarwalfrom the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby nominated the school to receive the donation.

She said: “I’m pleased Amazon can provide the school with this donation to support the development of its new reading area.”

