New restaurant brings sunny flavours of the Mediterranean to Rugby
The taste of the sunny Mediterranean is now available in Rugby with the launch of a new restaurant.
Satchmo's Corner, in Church Street, is a unique dining experience that brings together the best of modern British cuisine with Mediterranean influences.
The bistro and take-away opened its doors this week.
With a focus on using locally sourced ingredients, there’s also a specialty dessert chef and an afternoon tea menu.
The restaurant caters to the growing demand for vegan and vegetarian options. It has a child-friendly space with a play area and menu ensures that families can also enjoy their time there.
There will be live music performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, covering a range of genres including jazz and folk.
Guests can also enjoy a selection of cocktails and wines.
Satchmo's Corner is at 17 Church Street, Rugby CV21 3PH, telephone 07821 468098.