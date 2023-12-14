“Satchmo's Corner is proud to showcase local talent with live music performances”

The taste of the sunny Mediterranean is now available in Rugby with the launch of a new restaurant.

Satchmo's Corner, in Church Street, is a unique dining experience that brings together the best of modern British cuisine with Mediterranean influences.

The bistro and take-away opened its doors this week.

With a focus on using locally sourced ingredients, there’s also a specialty dessert chef and an afternoon tea menu.

The restaurant caters to the growing demand for vegan and vegetarian options. It has a child-friendly space with a play area and menu ensures that families can also enjoy their time there.

There will be live music performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, covering a range of genres including jazz and folk.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of cocktails and wines.