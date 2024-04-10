New role for Warwickshire businesswoman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia Parrish has become the chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum, having recently joined the board of the Chamber.

Olivia has run Leap People Solutions in the area for the past five years, helping companies of all sizes and sectors with organisational development, HR and workplace culture.

She started the business after well over a decade working in the professional services sector when she decided it was time to go it alone.

Now, Olivia will bring all of that experience to the role of chair of the Local Business Forum, which meets every quarter to discuss issues affecting firms in the region and share updates with one another.

Olivia said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role. I know what it’s like to be in business and understand the ups and downs.

“The Chamber offers a huge amount of support to companies and organisations across a whole range of sectors – from owner managed businesses through to major corporations – it really is where business belongs!

“The Local Business Forum has an important role to play within that by understanding the very specific issues that are being faced by businesses in Mid-Warwickshire and feeding those through to the wider Chamber and to decision-makers at a local, regional and national level.

“As businesses, our voices are much stronger when we come together and I’m looking forward to meeting more and more businesspeople and helping to make this an open, honest network in order to get a true reflection of how firms are faring.”

Sean Rose, head of policy at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Olivia on board. Our Local Business Forums across the whole of Coventry and Warwickshire are well respected and regularly attract MPs, councillors and other key decision-makers who want to hear from local businesses.