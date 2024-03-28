New Romanian restaurant opens doors to rave reviews at former Rugby pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Romanian restaurant and take away has opened its doors at a former Rugby pub.
Customers at The Grill Father are encouraging other foodies to sample the many fish and meaty delights on offer.
The barbecue restaurant, which features an extensive Romanian menu, drinks and live music, is based at the old Royal Oak pub in Lawford Road.
Dishes include soups, sharing platters, meat stews, Shawarma, burgers, meat rolls and pasta. For pudding, tuck into tasty treats like fried doughnuts and crepes.
Zori Na recommended The Grill Father in Rugby on Facebook.
She said: “It was absolutely delicious and we’ll definitely be going there again.”
Another customer, Ania Bujacz, simply said: “Food at The Grill Father is delicious.”
For more information, visit https://the-grill-father-rugby.co.uk/ or like their Facebook page.
Are you starting a new business in the Rugby borough? Tell us about it. Email [email protected]