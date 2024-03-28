New Romanian restaurant opens doors to rave reviews at former Rugby pub

The Grill Father is in Lawford Road
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new Romanian restaurant and take away has opened its doors at a former Rugby pub.

Customers at The Grill Father are encouraging other foodies to sample the many fish and meaty delights on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The barbecue restaurant, which features an extensive Romanian menu, drinks and live music, is based at the old Royal Oak pub in Lawford Road.

Meaty treats on offer.Meaty treats on offer.
Meaty treats on offer.

Dishes include soups, sharing platters, meat stews, Shawarma, burgers, meat rolls and pasta. For pudding, tuck into tasty treats like fried doughnuts and crepes.

Zori Na recommended The Grill Father in Rugby on Facebook.

She said: “It was absolutely delicious and we’ll definitely be going there again.”

Another customer, Ania Bujacz, simply said: “Food at The Grill Father is delicious.”

The restaurant is open at the former pub in Lawford Road. Picture: Google Street View.The restaurant is open at the former pub in Lawford Road. Picture: Google Street View.
The restaurant is open at the former pub in Lawford Road. Picture: Google Street View.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://the-grill-father-rugby.co.uk/ or like their Facebook page.

Are you starting a new business in the Rugby borough? Tell us about it. Email [email protected]

Related topics:RugbyFood