New Rugby cafe celebrates rich culture and tradition of South Asian tea
After travelling through the Indian subcontinent and throughout the Middle East, Karak Chaii founders Javed Sughi and his wife Sara have brewed the perfect cuppa.
With more than 15 years of experience in food and a burning desire to serve great chai and delicious food in a beautiful café setting, they set up their first branch in their home city of Birmingham.
They are now opening a branch in Rugby town centre on Friday.
Karak Chaii is at 5, Royal George Buildings, and will be their 17th store.
The couple said: “At Karak Chaii, we offer a variety of tea blends and traditional snacks that transport you to the bustling streets of South Asia. Our menu includes a range of teas, from classic Karak chaii to flavored options, as well as an assortment of traditional snacks and desserts.
“We believe in creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where people can come together and enjoy a cup of our signature chaii. We hope our new store will be a place where friends and family can gather and enjoy our delicious offerings.”
