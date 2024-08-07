'New Rugby cafe has caused quite a stir': Customers give latest business big thumbs up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Rugby business is causing quite a stir.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward was the first customer to pop into Pickle & Pie, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's new café.

He paid a visit to the café to wish owner Lisa Styles and her team the best of luck with her latest venture.

It features Lisa's signature selection of savouries and sweet treats, including homemade pies, quiches, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, savoury muffins and sandwiches.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, Pickle & Pie's Lisa Styles and Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's new café.

For customers with a sweet tooth, Pickle & Pie @ The Gallery & Museum has homemade cakes and scones, together with filled croissants, Welsh cakes and teacakes.

And the café also has a special children's menu and sells picnic lunches to take away.

Lisa said: "I'm very excited to be part of something new at the art gallery and museum, offering good, home-baked food for my customers.

"I'm also looking forward to working closely with the art gallery and museum team to support upcoming events at the venue."

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said she was delighted a new café had opened at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

"Lisa has built quite a reputation through her success at Pickle & Pie in Crick, and news of her latest venture opening at the art gallery and museum has already caused quite a stir on social media," she added.

"With its acclaimed selection of sweets and savouries, and plenty of child-friendly options, too, Pickle & Pie @ The Gallery & Museum promises to be a real asset.”

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "This is a welcome addition to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and we hope the public enjoys the café's great range of wares."

Pickle & Pie @ The Gallery & Museum opens from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.