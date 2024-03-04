New Rugby Eco Hub looks to bring communities together to tackle climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new community hub is opening its doors in Rugby for people concerned about climate change.

Eco groups Transition Town Rugby and Rugby Repair Cafe have joined forces to develop Rugby Eco Hub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hopkins, founder of the Transition movement, said: “If we wait for governments to act it will be too late; if we act as individuals it will be too little; but if we act as communities we might just have a chance.”

Launching the Eco Hub in Rugby.

This is the ethos of the new project, which is looking to take over a building in Rugby and offer local communities and businesses a dedicated, shared space, focussed not just on raising awareness of the climate crisis, but providing a one-stop shop to help residents to reduce their carbon footprint.

Alex Becker, a council officer and ex-teacher from Eastlands, said: “We know that the vast majority of people in the UK believe climate change is a real threat, and yet most are uncertain what that will mean for them, or what they can do.

"In difficult times, we have always seen how communities coming together to help each other is what sees us through, and this is exactly what Rugby Eco Hub aims to achieve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are already planning to host things such as the Repair Cafe, a Library of Things, seed and plant swaps, energy saving advice, as well as workshops, events and demonstrations.”