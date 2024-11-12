The former Wheeltapper, in Railway Terrace, which has served and entertained generations of drinkers over the years, is now unrecognisable as Apart Hotel.

It’s been completely transformed and the owners say it now offers 16 studio apartments stylish accommodation with a personal touch’.

The family-run hospitality business has been established for more than six years.

Owner Wojciech Onderski said: “As soon as we saw this wonderful building, we knew what we wanted to do with it.

"This really has come from our heart. As a family-owned business, we infuse a personal touch into every apartment studio, ensuring our guests experience exceptional comfort.

"We’re very excited to bring our new business to Rugby.”

All rooms include a kitchen with the emphasis on a ‘home from home’ feel. Prices from £65, on booking.com

