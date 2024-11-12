New Rugby hotel in pictures: Historic building transformed and open for guests

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 17:13 GMT
A new hotel has opened its doors in an iconic Rugby building that used to be a pub.

The former Wheeltapper, in Railway Terrace, which has served and entertained generations of drinkers over the years, is now unrecognisable as Apart Hotel.

It’s been completely transformed and the owners say it now offers 16 studio apartments stylish accommodation with a personal touch’.

The family-run hospitality business has been established for more than six years.

Owner Wojciech Onderski said: “As soon as we saw this wonderful building, we knew what we wanted to do with it.

"This really has come from our heart. As a family-owned business, we infuse a personal touch into every apartment studio, ensuring our guests experience exceptional comfort.

"We’re very excited to bring our new business to Rugby.”

All rooms include a kitchen with the emphasis on a ‘home from home’ feel. Prices from £65, on booking.com

The iconic building is now a hotel.

1. Apart Hotel Rugby

The iconic building is now a hotel. Photo: AHR

Apart Hotel has opened its doors.

2. Apart Hotel Rugby

Apart Hotel has opened its doors. Photo: AHR

Warm welcome guaranteed.

3. Apart Hotel Rugby

Warm welcome guaranteed. Photo: AHR

The building has been transformed.

4. Apart Hotel Rugby

The building has been transformed. Photo: AHR

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyHotel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice