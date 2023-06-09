New Rugby nursery is already buzzing with 'learning, joy and happiness'

Disused children’s’ centre is now thriving as new business

A disused children’s centre in Rugby has now opened its doors as a nursery.

Dignitaries from Rugby Borough Council and the Reach2 Academy attended the launch of the new facilitiy at Oakfield Primary Academy.

The building was taken on by Oakfield Primary Academy last year and has been completely transformed.

At the launch of Acorns Nursery.

Staff said Acorns Nursery is already a hive of activity, buzzing with learning, joy and happiness as the youngest children at the school enjoy their outdoor learning space and open classroom.

The nursey has already created links with Rugby School, who built a bespoke mud kitchen and sensory walls for the outdoor learning space.

Kayleigh Livingstone, Early Years Lead, “I am so proud of the work our team has done to create a strong foundation for children to learn and thrive. I cannot wait to see how our nursery continue to grow from strength to strength.”