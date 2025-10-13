New Rugby town centre charity shop needs volunteers to raise money for mistreated animals

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 15:57 BST
A new charity shop in Rugby town centre needs more volunteers to help it continue its work to help mistreated animals.

The shop, opposite the town’s main Post Office, is run by the RSPCA Coventry and District Branch and marks their sixth shop in the Warwickshire area.

Melanie Padun, manager, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone that has donated stock so far - but we are always looking for more donations so visitors to our shop will be able to find more amazing treasures tucked away on the rails and shelves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We also couldn’t do what we do without the help of our amazing volunteers and we’d love to hear from you if you’re interested in helping us out - even a few hours a week makes a big difference - so we’d urge anyone interested to pop into our shop on Albert Street for more information.”

The shop in Albert Street, Rugby, opened last month.placeholder image
The shop in Albert Street, Rugby, opened last month.

Volunteers are needed to help the team get stock ready for sale, serve on the till and replenish the shelves on the shop floor.

Anthony Dwyer, Area Retail Manager at RSPCA Coventry and District, said: “We would be grateful to anyone who can kindly give up any number of hours to support us. We are an independent charity and every pound we "All the money raised from this shop will go towards helping all the animals in our care, which is currently 20 dogs and seven cats.

“Anyone interested in volunteering should call in to see Melanie in the shop, or they can express their interest online.”

Related topics:RugbyVolunteersWarwickshirePost Office
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice