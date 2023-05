Volunteers needed to join the team

A new charity shop is opening its doors in Rugby town centre next month.

Volunteers are needed to help at the Myton Hospice shop in Rugby Central Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will stock furniture and electricals, as well as featuring a wedding pop up shop for wedding and occasion wear.

The charity shop will open its doors next month.

To find out more about volunteering visit www.www.mytonhospice.org/volunteer call 01926 838836 or email [email protected]