New rules see tougher restrictions for parking at Rugby school sites
Warwickshire County Council’s parking restrictions are being actively enforced from this week.
Officers will monitor compliance, engage with drivers and parents, and raise awareness about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools.
Drivers found to be parking in violation of the restrictions will be issued Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).
Despite reminders to parents and carers about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools, unsafe, inconsiderate parking has led to a rise in traffic-related incidents involving children in Warwickshire.
Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for Transport and Planning at WCC said: “School Keep Clear zones have various benefits. Clearly the safety of the children, parents and staff is key but also it will greatly improve air quality in the school environment and will give children the opportunity to walk from the car to school each day, which is beneficial to physical health and readiness to learn.
“We hope that all parents and carers comply with the regulations so that this important scheme can be introduced with minimal disruption.”
The Rugby schools are: Abbots Farm Infant School; Abbots Farm Junior School; Avon Park; Bilton Infant; Bilton School; Boughton Leigh Infant School; Boughton Leigh
Junior School; Crescent School; Eastlands Primary School; Henry Hinde Junior School; Hillmorton Primary School; Long Lawford Primary School; Northlands
Primary School; Oakfield Primary Academy; Our Lady's Catholic Primary, Princethorpe; Paddox Primary School; Riverside Academy; Rokeby Primary School; Rugby Rugby Free
Primary School; St. Matthew's Bloxam C.Of E Primary School; The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College.