New safe haven for parents and family members supporting LGBT+ loved ones in Rugby
A new safe haven for parents and family members supporting their LGBT+ loved ones is opening its doors in Rugby.
Rugby's only LGBT+ community social group, Out-Out, is introducing ‘Out-Out Connected’ to be held on the first Tuesday of the month at Bacco Lounge in Regent Street.
The montly peer-to-peer social group will meet from 7.30pm - 9.30pm for heartfelt conversations and unwavering support.
Out-Out already hold various LGBT+ events and socials in the Rugby area and last year were awarded runner-up for the Community Group Impact Award 2023, Warwickshire & Solihull District by Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA).
Group founder Simon Dowling said: “I'm thrilled to be launching this new group to the people of Rugby.
"Peer-to-peer social groups are crucial for the LGBT+ community and a group such as Out-Out connected has long been needed in our town.
“It's within these safe spaces that understanding blossoms, fears dissolve, and bonds strengthen.”
He said Out-Out Connected is about proudly finding solidarity, sharing experiences, gaining insight, and celebrating every step forward together alongside other families supporting their loved ones to navigate an LGBT+ life.
Simon added: “I hope it proves highly valuable for those attending each month.”
For more information, questions or queries email [email protected] The first meeting is on May 7.