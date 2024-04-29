New safe haven for parents and family members supporting LGBT+ loved ones in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new safe haven for parents and family members supporting their LGBT+ loved ones is opening its doors in Rugby.

Rugby's only LGBT+ community social group, Out-Out, is introducing ‘Out-Out Connected’ to be held on the first Tuesday of the month at Bacco Lounge in Regent Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The montly peer-to-peer social group will meet from 7.30pm - 9.30pm for heartfelt conversations and unwavering support.

Bacco Lounge in Regent Street. Picture: Google Street View.

Out-Out already hold various LGBT+ events and socials in the Rugby area and last year were awarded runner-up for the Community Group Impact Award 2023, Warwickshire & Solihull District by Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA).

Group founder Simon Dowling said: “I'm thrilled to be launching this new group to the people of Rugby.

"Peer-to-peer social groups are crucial for the LGBT+ community and a group such as Out-Out connected has long been needed in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's within these safe spaces that understanding blossoms, fears dissolve, and bonds strengthen.”

He said Out-Out Connected is about proudly finding solidarity, sharing experiences, gaining insight, and celebrating every step forward together alongside other families supporting their loved ones to navigate an LGBT+ life.

Simon added: “I hope it proves highly valuable for those attending each month.”