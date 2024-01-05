New Sainsbury's store proposed in south Warwickshire – public asked to give their views
Consultation event is on Tuesday January 16
A new Sainsbury's store is being proposed in Shipston on Stour.
The supermarket chain hope to build a ‘neighbourhood hub’ store on the corner of Tilemans Lane and Darlingscote Road.
And they are holding a public consultation for residents to share their thoughts on the plans on Tuesday January 16, between 2pm and 6.30pm at Townsend Hall.
For residents unable to attend, the details of the new store will be available online to view from Tuesday January 16 at http://www.sainsburys-shipston.co.uk/