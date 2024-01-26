New school dog Ella takes lead with valuable lessons for Yelvertoft students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new school dog has been given the big paws up at Yelvertoft Primary School.

Ella the labrador will become an integral part of school life and has already made a big impression with staff and students

When she has settled she will visit classrooms on the lead and children will be able to visit her to play with her at break and lunchtimes and to help her training.

Simon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager with Ella the Dog and Angus and Dougie Fyfe. Dougie Fyfe aged 4 said ‘I like having a dog at school as it is just like being at home; Ella is very gentle and friendly’. Picture: Milly Fyfe

Simon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager, said: “Ella brings such a calming feel to the school, which helps both the children and the staff’.”

Children will be taught how to approach dogs and how to respond to unwanted behaviour. They will be taught that they must ask if they wish to pet Ella.