Register
BREAKING

New school dog Ella takes lead with valuable lessons for Yelvertoft students

“Ella brings such a calming feel to the school, which helps children and staff”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new school dog has been given the big paws up at Yelvertoft Primary School.

Ella the labrador will become an integral part of school life and has already made a big impression with staff and students

When she has settled she will visit classrooms on the lead and children will be able to visit her to play with her at break and lunchtimes and to help her training.

Most Popular
Simon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager with Ella the Dog and Angus and Dougie Fyfe. Dougie Fyfe aged 4 said ‘I like having a dog at school as it is just like being at home; Ella is very gentle and friendly’. Picture: Milly FyfeSimon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager with Ella the Dog and Angus and Dougie Fyfe. Dougie Fyfe aged 4 said ‘I like having a dog at school as it is just like being at home; Ella is very gentle and friendly’. Picture: Milly Fyfe
Simon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager with Ella the Dog and Angus and Dougie Fyfe. Dougie Fyfe aged 4 said ‘I like having a dog at school as it is just like being at home; Ella is very gentle and friendly’. Picture: Milly Fyfe

Simon White, Yelvertoft Primary School’s Business Development Manager, said: “Ella brings such a calming feel to the school, which helps both the children and the staff’.”

Children will be taught how to approach dogs and how to respond to unwanted behaviour. They will be taught that they must ask if they wish to pet Ella.

Student Dougie Fyfe, four, said: “I like having a dog at school as it is just like being at home; Ella is very gentle and friendly.”