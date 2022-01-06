New signage set to be allowed outside south Warwickshire pub after parish council withdraws its opposition

New signage outside a Shipston pub looks set to be allowed after the parish council withdrew its opposition.

The owners of the Lazy Pug, in Church Street, will now be hopeful that they will be allowed to hang a double-sided sign at the front of the premises, paint the words ‘Neighbourhood Pub and Kitchen’ and ‘The Lazy Pug’ on two of the walls and put up a series of amenity boards.

A plan to paint the silhouette of a pug on to the building - which prompted the objection from Shipston Parish Council - was withdrawn prior to this week’s meeting of Stratford District Council’s planning committee.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting explained: “It is acknowledged that the addition of the signage will have some visual impact on both the building and the street scene taking account of the number of signs and the prominent location of the building in the town. However, the building is in a commercial use and has historically displayed similar advertisements.”

The pub is located within Shipston’s conservation area and near to a number of listed buildings including the Church of St Edmund, part of which dates back to the 15th Century.

But the report added: “Overall, taking account of the size and sympathetic design/colouring, I am satisfied that the advertisements would not detract from the character or appearance of the area.”