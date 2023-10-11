New small business shop opening in Royal Priors, Leamington Spa

Fantastic new shop opened in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre to give small businesses a chance to increase their sales this festive period.

Dale’s Handmade Small Business Gift Hub is THE place to shop this winter season.

Based on the lower mall of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in the centre of Royal Leamington Spa, just inside the lower Parade entrance.

There is something for everyone here, from homemade cakes, brownies, and handmade Belgian chocolates to jewellery & greetings cards as well as neon signs, crafting kits & personalised gifts.

Dale’s Handmade Small Business Gift Hub Frontage

Dale Patrick-Evans, the owner behind Dale’s Handmade Ltd, set up this wonderful shop to help local small businesses showcase their products in front of customers just in time for the festive period.

This new shop will give small businesses the opportunity to compete with high street retailers, which they wouldn’t normally be able to afford on their own, especially during the current economic situation.

Having set up his own business when he was just 17, Dale has always had a passion for supporting small businesses and has wanted to set up something like this for a few years now and has finally decided to bite the bullet and do it this year!

Dale’s Handmade Small Business Gift Hub is open 6 days a week from now until 31st December.Monday – 11am until 3pmTuesday – ClosedWednesday – Friday 10:30am until 4:30pmSaturday 10:30am until 5pmSunday – 10:30am until 4:30pm