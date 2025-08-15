New social wellness club to open in Leamington town centre in September

A new social wellness club will open in Leamington next month (September).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sculpt Social Wellness Club, founded by local couple Jessica and Mark Griffin, will offer reformer pilates, run clubs, monthly wellness events

and a community-led coffee lounge.

Other regular events to be hosted at Sculpt will include breathing workshops, sound baths, nutrition guidance sessions and matcha parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sculpt Social Wellness Club opening in Warwick Street, Leamington, on September 1.

Occupying the repurposed building at 47–49 Warwick Street, formerly the Yorkshire Bank, Sculpt has transformed a long-abandoned site into a warm, welcoming hub with an interior designed to support calmness, connection, and wellbeing.

The couple’s vision was born after a trip to New York, where Jess was inspired by the community atmosphere of wellness studios - something she felt was missing in and around Leamington.

She said: “We wanted to create something deeper than just a class studio.

“Sculpt is about bringing people together through shared experiences and a sense of belonging and community, whether that’s on the reformer, at a run club, or over matcha in the coffee lounge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sculpt Social Wellness Club opening in Warwick Street, Leamington, on September 1.

As part of the launch, Jess and Mark have pledged 100 per cent of proceeds from all introductory sessions, priced at £20 will be donated to Breast Cancer UK, a cause that holds personal meaning for them.

Sculpt will be open this weekend Saturday and Sunday August 16 and 17 between 10am and 4pm for people to come and have a look around the club before it officially opens for classes on Monday September 1.

To find out more about sculpt visit [email protected] or follow @sculptswc on Instagram.