New soft play café to open in Leamington at site of former business

A new soft play café will open at the site of a former business of the same type in Leamington later this month.

Stacey Stone bought the unit which was formerly occupied by Dinkys in Bath Street in July and has since had the site refurbished.

She will open Peekaboo at the site on Wednesday September 17.

Peekaboo will offer a soft play area for children aged up to six and a sensory room.

The café can be booked for private parties.

