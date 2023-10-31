New special school opens doors in Rugby and brings teaching jobs to the borough

“We specialise in supporting children with SEND including those with autism and speech language and communication needs”

A new special school in Rugby is bringing teaching jobs to the borough.

Willow Park School, on the grounds of Newbold on Avon RFC, is an independent special school for primary aged children aged 5-11.

Staff specialise in supporting children with SEND including those with autism and speech language and communication needs.

Kimberley Preston.

Headteacher Kimberley Preston, one of the director of Willow Park School, said: “We have a calm, supportive and nurturing environment in which children are able to focus on their educational development and their EHCP (Educational, Health and Care Plan) targets.

"I am so proud to be the headteacher at Willow Park School. I have worked with children with SEN for many years and it is my pleasure to welcome children at Willow Park School and watch them grow and develop their independence and communication.”