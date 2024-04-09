Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New community speedwatch volunteers have been trained to monitor motorists on roads in Stretton.

It’s part of a national initiative where active members of local communities join together with support from the police.

Gary Strain, CSW Road Safety Officer said: “Speeding is a real concern for many communities and our CSW volunteers play a valuable role in encouraging drivers to think about the speed they are travelling at and slow down in residential areas to help make Warwickshire’s roads safer for everyone.

Volunteers will help make the county's roads safer.

"This complements our SNT, patrol, speed camera and mobile speed enforcement activities.”

To ensure no CSW members or the public are put at risk, a full risk assessment is carried out for each group.

Gary added: “My role is to be a point of contact for CSW groups, collating results and ensuring volunteers receive appropriate training to give practical experience of using the UltraLite Speed Laser devices. Volunteers also receive a regular CSW newsletter to keep them up to date on CSW news and information and how they can help support national anti speeding campaigns.”

Any drivers found to be exceeding the speed limit are referred to Warwickshire Police and receive a letter with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds and drive safer.

However, in cases where education is ignored and there is evidence of repeat or excessive speeding offences, even across borders, follow up action will be taken and local drivers can expect a knock on the door from a local or Special Constable to discuss their driving behaviour.