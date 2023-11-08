New state-of-the-art bowling alley and family entertainment centre opens doors in Rugby
A brand new state-of-the-art family entertainment centre has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.
The Adventure Zone, based in the former Dunelm building in Rugby Central, features ten pin bowling, AR Dartboards, shuffleboards and soft play area.
All areas will be open soon, but the soft play area is up and running and open seven days this week. Visitors get free parking (Rugby Central multi-storey carpark only) when you spend £10 or more during your visit.
There’s also going to be a bar at The Adventure Zone. Telephone (01788) 579561, email [email protected] theadventurezone.co.uk
A new soft play area has also opened at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby for children under 11.
The new facility stretches over three storeys and includes brightly-coloured slides, tunnels and rope ladders plus interactive features, all decorated with nature and wildlife motifs. There’s also a sports pitch section and a special area for the under-threes.