New state-of-the-art bowling alley and family entertainment centre opens doors in Rugby

There’s also a new soft play area at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre

A brand new state-of-the-art family entertainment centre has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.

The Adventure Zone, based in the former Dunelm building in Rugby Central, features ten pin bowling, AR Dartboards, shuffleboards and soft play area.

All areas will be open soon, but the soft play area is up and running and open seven days this week. Visitors get free parking (Rugby Central multi-storey carpark only) when you spend £10 or more during your visit.

New entertainment centre for Rugby.

There’s also going to be a bar at The Adventure Zone. Telephone (01788) 579561, email [email protected] theadventurezone.co.uk

A new soft play area has also opened at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby for children under 11.