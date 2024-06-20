New state-of-the-art eco-friendly hair salon opens in Rugby town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Purity say they are setting a new standard for customer experience and sustainability in the haircare industry.
Run by owners Rhys Jones and Kyle Oliver, the business is located in Rugby Central shopping centre.
“We’re passionate about creating a salon experience that’s not only exceptional for our clients but also kind to the planet,” they said.
Spanning over 2,500 square feet, the venue is designed to evoke a sense of sanctuary, blending trendy aesthetics with a serene atmosphere.
Staff say Purity’s commitment to sustainability is evident in every facet of its operations.
Partnering with Green Salon Collective, the salon recycles all materials, including hair, to minimise waste.
They also utilise 100% renewable energy and have installed Eco Heads to conserve water and improve the quality of the water used in treatments.
Training to high standards is also important to the owners.
They said: “Our training facilities allow us to provide best-in-class opportunities for our stylists, both in-salon and externally.”
Visit Purity at Level 1 / First Floor, Rugby Central Shopping Centre. Appointments can be booked by calling (01788) 221 958 or through their website at www.puritysalons.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.