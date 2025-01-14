New state-of-the-art training facility in Rugby gives firefighters chance to tackle real fires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new state-of-the-art facility where firefighters can get hands-on training on how to respond during a live fire, has been launched in Rugby.

Based in Paynes Lane, it is made up of a series of structures mimicking different types of buildings that can be repeatedly set on fire in a controlled environment.

The facility also includes welfare facilities that reduce the health risks associated with the biproducts of fire and prevent contamination into the wider community.

It also contains a state-of-the-art filtration and scrubbing system which removes the smoke produced and captures harmful contaminates which can then be disposed of safely. It’s a zero emissions facility, and its impact on local wildlife has also been minimised using intelligent lighting.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities, Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at the new facility.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The opening of our new training facility is a great achievement for the fire service.

“This state-of-the-art facility will help to upskill our people in their roles protecting the communities of Warwickshire and, importantly, has measures in place to protect their health while doing so.

“The new facility means that our firefighters can train in county which benefits both our firefighters and our communities who will have higher levels of protection closer to home.”

Watch the launch of the facility here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NFtEr__1rs